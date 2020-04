JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police said a man died after being stabbed following a domestic assault incident.

The stabbing happened on April 25 just before 10:00 p.m. in the 4000 block of West Lake Road.

Police said the man, who has been identified as 40-year-old Philip Wheaton, allegedly assaulted his wife and son before he was stabbed.

Police said the wife and son were detained for questioning. At this time, no charges have been filed.