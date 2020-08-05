JPD: Man wanted for burglarizing business on North State Street

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department needs help identifying a man wanted for burglarizing a local business.
The burglary happened in the 700 block of North State Street last week.
The suspect has appears to have tattoos on his left forearm. If you recognize him or have any related information, call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).
