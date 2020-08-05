JPD: Man wanted for burglarizing business on North State Street

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Governor Tate Reeves announced launch of the ReSkill Mississippi initiative (ReSkillMS) to help ease the economic burden amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mississippians who lost their jobs or had severe cutbacks and went on unemployment due to COVID-19 now have the opportunity to receive skills training at Mississippi community colleges to change jobs into high demand careers. Of the $1.25 billion in federal relief funds sent to Mississippi under the CARES Act, the Mississippi legislature appropriated $55 million to support our state's workers and employers.