JPD: Man wanted for burglarizing business on U.S. 80

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to identify a man who burglarized a local business.

Police said the suspect burglarized the business located in the 4300 block of U.S. Highway 80 West on three separate occasions.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).

