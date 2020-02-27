JPD needs assistance to identify suspect in Sykes Road murder

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department needs assistance from the public with identifying the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of Calvin Perry.

According to investigators, the 20-year-old victim was found fatally shot in Sykes Park earlier this month. Police later discovered the vehicle he was traveling in abandoned at an apartment complex on Sykes Road.

Sgt. Roderick Holmes said all prior leads have been exhausted by investigators. If you have any information, contact Jackson Police or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477). If your anonymous tip leads to an arrest, you could receive a $2,500 reward.