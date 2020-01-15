JPD needs assistance to solve murder of Shadrick Simmons

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department needs assistance from the public with identifying the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of 39-year-old Shadrick Simmons.

Investigators said Simmons was found dead inside of his vehicle near the intersection of Eisenhower Street and Wainwright Avenue in early December 2019.

According to JPD, all prior leads have been exhausted. If you know anything about the murder, contact Jackson Police or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).

If your anonymous tip leads to an arrest, you could get a cash reward of up to $2,500.