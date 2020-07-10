JPD officer fired after internal affairs investigation

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- A Jackson police officer is no longer employed, following an internal investigation into the officer’s alleged use of force.
According to Public Information Officer Sam Brown, authorities determined Officer Myron Smith violated departmental policies and procedures, which resulted in his firing.
In May, a video surfaced of Officer Smith placing his hands around the neck of another man while pushing him up against the car. He was later placed on administrative leave.
