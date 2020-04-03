JPD officer recovering from Covid-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)– Sergeant Danny Hicks is one of two JPD officers who has tested positive for COVID-19. Hicks says his symptoms started with a fever on Saturday, March 21, 20020. That same day he took a flu test that came back negative. The following Monday after the symptoms didn’t get better he was tested for the coronavirus. That Thursday he was informed that his test was positive.

Officer Hicks says he hopes that going public will advise people that this deadly virus can be beaten. He also wants people who know him to take this seriously.

As of now he is waiting for a follow-up with a lung doctor so he can be cleared to return to work.