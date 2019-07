Police are looking for the suspects who were involved in two strong arm robberies on Hartfield Street and Meadowbrook Road.

Two people were assaulted during those robberies. A woman suffered moderate injuries and was taken to the hospital.

According to a tweet from JPD, the vehicle they are looking for is a white Accord with missing hubcaps and a loud muffler.

They have a partial car tag i.d. of 388. If you have any information or if you see this car please contact JPD at 601-960-1234.