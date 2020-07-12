JPD: One teen killed, another injured in shooting on Bounds Street

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Jackson police are investigating a shooting that killed a 14-year-old boy and left another 14-year-old with multiple gunshot wounds.

The shooting occurred around 3:30 a.m. Sunday on Bounds Street near Keele Street in Jackson.

According to Jackson PIO Sam Brown, the 14-year-old was found shot to death. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Another 14-year-old male was also shot multiple times at the same location, but was able to go to ask for help at a home nearby. He was transported to Blair E. Batson Hospital for treatment.

Both subjects had handguns that were recovered.

Based on information gathered by investigators, the subjects had been breaking into cars in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call JPD at 601-960-1278 or CrimeStoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story.

