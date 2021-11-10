JPD promotes youth basketball league while supporting Mississippi State commit at signing day

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – In 2006, the Jackson Police Department started a kids basketball program to help mentor and guide the youth in the right direction.

One of the nation’s top prospects, Kimani Hamilton of Clinton High School was a part of this league as a child. Hamilton signed to play basketball for the Mississippi State Bulldogs and at his signing day JPD attended to support their former player.

“We had the opportunity to coach this young man back when he was about five or six years old. He was an outstanding basketball player but more importantly he was an outstanding student” said Joseph Wade, JPD’s assistant police chief.

Chief Wade was Kimani’s first basketball coach. The 4-star recruit says Wade “really helped me become a better player and a better person of the court.” “They are going to love on you and support you with everything that you do and as you can see, they will always be here for you.”

This is the mission of the program. To develop not just basketball skills but more importantly, life skills. After each practice there’s a mentoring session for the players.

“This is community policing, when a police department can give back our resources to affect the lives of someone like Kimani. We are very proud to be here to support him on this day” said JPD Chief James Davis.

JPD is currently accepting applications for this year’s fall, spring and summer youth league which is free of charge. Parents can pick up an application Monday-Friday from 8AM-2PM at the Jackson Police Training

Academy located on Saint Charles St.