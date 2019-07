Jackson police are investigating the third home invasion in as many days.

In a tweet, JPD says two men broke into an occupied home on Salem Street. They assaulted a man, robbed him and took his Mazda truck.

He suffered moderate injuries.

Right now, police are looking for a 2014 gray Mazda truck. If you have any information, please contact police at 601-960-1234.

Jackson police responded to a call on Salem Street. We are working to find out more information.