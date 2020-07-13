JPD searching for attempted auto burglary suspects

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to identify the men in a surveillance video.

The suspects are accused of trying to burglarize vehicles in the 1000 block of Meadow Heights Drive. One suspect appears to be armed.

Police believe the suspects are teenagers.

#JPD needs help identifying these males, possibly juveniles, seen on surveillance attempting to burglarize vehicles in the 1000 block of Meadow Heights Dr. One suspect appears to be armed. If you recognize them or have any info, call @CrimeStoppers at 601-355–TIPS(8477). pic.twitter.com/JMZJNg68aW — Jackson Police Department (@JacksonMSPolice) July 13, 2020

If you recognize them or have any info, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355–TIPS(8477).

