JPD searching for attempted auto burglary suspects

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to identify the men in a surveillance video.
The suspects are accused of trying to burglarize vehicles in the 1000 block of Meadow Heights Drive. One suspect appears to be armed.
Police believe the suspects are teenagers.
If you recognize them or have any info, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355–TIPS(8477).
LATEST STORIES:
- Local coaches react to NJCAA moving football to spring, basketball to January: “I don’t know how we’ll be able to do it”
- Sheriff: 3 charged in one of the ‘worst’ child abuse cases ever in Louisiana parish
- Bryshere Gray arrested: ‘Empire’ actor accused of assaulting wife at Arizona home
- ‘Shame on you’: Protester interrupts Florida Gov. DeSantis during COVID-19 update
- Report: Father says he was in process of custody exchange when crash that killed 1-year-old occurred