JPD searching for attempted auto burglary suspects

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to identify the men in a surveillance video.

The suspects are accused of trying to burglarize vehicles in the 1000 block of Meadow Heights Drive. One suspect appears to be armed.

Police believe the suspects are teenagers.

If you recognize them or have any info, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355–TIPS(8477).

