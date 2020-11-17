JPD searching for missing runaway teen

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-Jackson police is in search of a missing runaway teen, 15-year-old Terry Adams.

He’s described as a 5’3″ black male, weighing 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Adams was last seen on Saturday, November 7, 2020, in the 2300 block of Lakewood Drive, wearing a gray with black shirt and blue jean pants.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Terry Adams, contact the Special Victims Unit at (601) 960-2328 or (601) 213-6154, or call Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-TIPS (8477).

