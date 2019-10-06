JPD searching for suspect in Woodrow Wilson Ave. shooting





JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Jackson Police Department is still investigating a shooting that left one in critical condition.

The incident occurred in the 1000 block of W. Woodrow Wilson Ave. just after 8 p.m.

The suspect is an unknown male who exited the passenger side of an older model, dark-colored sedan just prior to the shooting. The vehicle was driven away as the suspect fled on foot.

According to authorities, the victim was transported with at least one gunshot wound. The motive is yet unknown.

JPD encourages anyone with information to call 601-920-1234