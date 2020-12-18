JPD searching for suspects involved in an attempted armed robbery

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-Jackson police are looking for the suspects who attempted an armed robbery on Greymont Street.

The suspects were possibly in a grey 2007 Audi 2.0 4-door car, according to police.

Cameras monitored by JPD’s Real Time Command Center were able to capture video of the stolen car in the Belhaven area picking up another suspect and passed several cameras.

If you have any information that would lead to the arrest of these individuals, call Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234.

