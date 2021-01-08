JPD: Second person arrested in I-55 traffic shutdown

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police made a second arrest related to the traffic incident that caused a shutdown on I-55 North on New Year’s night.

After analyzing video footage that was posted on social media, the individual was identified, arrested and charged with obstructing traffic on the interstate, reckless driving and impeding traffic.

Officers have increased patrol since since the incident occurred. Investigators are also still analyzing video footage and more arrests are forthcoming.

If you have any information or video footage of the incident, you are asked to call 601-960-1234.

