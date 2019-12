JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that wounded several individuals while inside their car on Medgar Evers Blvd.

The incident occurred just before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday when mutiple shots were fired into a vehicle. The condition of those involved in the shooting is unknown at this time.

No motive or suspect information have yet been determined.

Stay with 12 News as we follow this developing story.