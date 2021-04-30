JPD: Six-year-old shot in leg during argument involving father, neighbor

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a 6-year-old child was shot during an argument involving the child’s father and a neighbor.

The shooting took place Thursday in the 600 block of Houston Avenue just before 9:00 p.m.

According to investigators, the father, who has been identified as Joe Stanford had been arguing with his neighbors when an unknown male followed him into his home and fired several shots.

Stanford returned with gunfire and soon discovered that his son was hit in the left leg. The 6-year-old boy was transported to Blair E. Batson. His injuries are non-life-threatening.