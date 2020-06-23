JPD: Teen charged with shooting, killing mother’s boyfriend

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)– A shooting at a plaza in Jackson leaves tenants there shaken up.

Police say a 14-year-old shot and killed a man.



Women at a hair salon gave me details after police left the scene

They’re okay, but shocked. They didn’t see the deadly shooting coming.

Jackson Police Chief James Davis tells me the teenager is charged with murder.

It was a hysterical scene on Northview Drive.

Police say a 14-year-old boy shot his mother’s boyfriend, 37-year-old Donsades Curtis, in the head.

The victim I’m told had a shop called Young Fly and Cocky. The shooting happened outside the store.

Versie Pilton’s wife tried to save the victim after he was shot.

“That’s what my wife has done for the last 40 years, worked as a nurse so automatic her instinct is going to be to save someone even if the situation has not calmed down,” said Pilton.

His wife was at a hair salon when the shooting happened. She checked the man’s pulse and her hair dresser tried giving the man CPR.



They did not want to appear on camera but said they watched police handcuff the 14-year old boy and load him into a police car.

“I think one of the major problems with the city of Jackson is that there is an overwhelming…a lot of crime in the city of Jackson, and I think some of it could be prevented, and I think that as citizens that’s what we need to be standing up for, trying to prevent some of this crime from happening,” said Pilton.

Chief James Davis said it’s another senseless shooting.

The witnesses have an issue with the police response time. They say they called 911 at 3 p.m. and the officers didn’t get there until 3:30 p.m.

“They should have enough officers that it doesn’t take them 30 minutes to get to a crime scene,” said Pilton.

Chief Davis strongly refutes that statement saying it took them 2 minutes to respond, 3:12 – 3:14 p.m.

Police say an argument took place. They are investigating.