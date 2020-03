JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department arrested three suspects in connection to the death of 44-year-old Bernard Williams.

34-year-old David Course and 32-year-old Erica Roby were both charged with murder. Police said 43-year-old Nadia Grieb was charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

The Hinds County coroner said Williams died from multiple gunshot wounds. His body was found in a trash receptacle behind a vacant home on West McDowell Road last week.