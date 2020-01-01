JPD: Two men in critical condition following two separate shootings

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Jackson Police Department is investigating two shootings that happened in the early hours of New Year’s Day in Jackson.

According to authorities, a male victim showed up to the hospital just before 12:30 a.m. in a private vehicle. He was suffering from an upper body wound after being shot on Raymond Rd.

The male is currently in critical condition. The motive or suspect information is currently unknown.

The second incident took place at an apartment complex on Raymond Rd. around 5 a.m. A male was transported to the hospital with multiple wounds following an altercation involving a female. His condition is critical.

JPD is searching for the male suspect after he fled the scene.

Both matters are ongoing investigations.