JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department is investigating after two men were injured in what appears to be a targeted shooting.

The incident happened just before 2:30 am. in the 400 block of South Congress Street.

Police said two men were inside a vehicle when they were injured in front of The Westin Jackson. The two suspects fled the scene.

Investigators said the victims’ injuries are not life-threatening. Police are working to find the suspect.