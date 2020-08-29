JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The woman killed in a two-vehicle collision early Saturday morning has been identified.
The Jackson Police Department has identified the woman as 25-year-old Calvintina Jackson.
The two-vehicle accident occurred just after 1:30 a.m. on Pearl Street near Jefferson Street.
According to JPD, Jackson was traveling in the wrong direction and collided head-on with a cargo truck. Investigators said alcohol is believed to have been a factor.
LATEST STORIES:
- JPD: Victim killed in car collision on Pearl Street identified
- Man booked in slaying of 3, including Fort Hood soldier
- Shock, grief, and gratitude after death of Chadwick Boseman
- Board hears plans for scaled-back new Natchez High School
- 735 new coronavirus cases, 14 additional deaths in Mississippi