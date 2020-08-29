JPD: Victim killed in car collision on Pearl Street identified

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The woman killed in a two-vehicle collision early Saturday morning has been identified.

The Jackson Police Department has identified the woman as 25-year-old Calvintina Jackson.

The two-vehicle accident occurred just after 1:30 a.m. on Pearl Street near Jefferson Street.

According to JPD, Jackson was traveling in the wrong direction and collided head-on with a cargo truck. Investigators said alcohol is believed to have been a factor.

