JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Police arrested a woman for allegedly shooting her boyfriend in the head.

The shooting happened just before midnight in the 2000 block of Chadwick Drive. Initially, it was reported as an attempted suicide.

Investigators later learned that 18-year-old Jessica Coats shot the victim. She has been charged with aggravated assault.

At last check, the victim was in critical condition at the hospital.