JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department is investigating after a woman was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound. She died from a single gunshot wound.

According to investigators, the woman was taken to a local hospital by a private vehicle just after 12:00 p.m. Police believe the shooting happened on North Hill Parkway.

A person was detained for questioning.

At this time, Jackson Police are unable to determine if the woman’s injury was self-inflicted or otherwise.