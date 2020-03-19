JPD: Woman killed by man involved in domestic dispute with her daughter

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department is looking for an armed and dangerous suspect after a woman was killed at an apartment building overnight.

The shooting happened at Caringgton Town Homes on 81 Pickwick Court around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to police, two men entered the apartment and shot a woman multiple times. Both suspects fled from the scene. Police said the victim is the mother of a woman who was recently involved in a domestic related incident with 22-year-old Davarius Rucker.

Investigators said Rucker is one of the two shooting suspects. The second suspect was arrested and charges are pending against him. His identity has not been released at this time.

Rucker is wanted for murder. He’s considered armed and dangerous. Police said Rucker is also wanted for aggravated assault.

If you know where Rucker is located, contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).

