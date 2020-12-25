JPS and Trustmark Bank to host winter holiday basketball tournament

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Public Schools and Trustmark Bank are set to host a holiday basketball tournament on December 26, 28 & 29. The tournament will be played at Kirksey Middle School located at 5677 Highland Drive and Callaway High School located at 601 Beasley Road.
Games will start each day at 10:00 a.m. and the final game will begin each afternoon at approximately 2:30 p.m.
Due to the risk of COVID-19, no spectators will be allowed at the games. Games will be attempted to be live-streamed on the JPS Facebook and YouTube pages and the Geeker Report Podcast. Games that are not live-streamed will be uploaded to JPS YouTube and Facebook pages at a later date. The schedule listed below is subject to change.
|Time
|Location
|Game
|Saturday, December 26
|Monday, December 28
|Tuesday, December 29
|10 a.m.
|Callaway
|Girls
|Lanier/Callaway
|Jim Hill/Madison Central
|11:30 a.m.
|Callaway
|Boys
|Lanier/Callaway
|Forest Hill/Madison Central
|Murrah/Jim Hill
|10 a.m.
|Kirksey
|Girls
|Forest Hill/Murrah
|Forest Hill/Lanier
|11:30 a.m.
|Kirksey
|Boys
|Forest Hill/Vicksburg
|Provine/Lanier
|Murrah/Brandon Girls Game
|1p.m.
|Callaway
|Girls
|Provine/Jim Hill
|Callaway/Brandon
|Vicksburg/Forest Hill
|2:30 p.m.
|Callaway
|Boys
|Provine/Madison Central
|Vicksburg/Murrah
|Callaway/Forest Hill
|1 p.m.
|Kirksey
|Girls
|Vicksburg/Madison Central
|Vicksburg/Murrah
|Provine/Madison Central
|2:30 p.m.
|Kirksey
|Boys
|Warren Central/Jim Hill
|Lanier/Warren Central
|Lanier/Madison Central
