JPS and Trustmark Bank to host winter holiday basketball tournament

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Public Schools and Trustmark Bank are set to host a holiday basketball tournament on December 26, 28 & 29. The tournament will be played at Kirksey Middle School located at 5677 Highland Drive and Callaway High School located at 601 Beasley Road.

Games will start each day at 10:00 a.m. and the final game will begin each afternoon at approximately 2:30 p.m.

Due to the risk of COVID-19, no spectators will be allowed at the games. Games will be attempted to be live-streamed on the JPS Facebook and YouTube pages and the Geeker Report Podcast. Games that are not live-streamed will be uploaded to JPS YouTube and Facebook pages at a later date. The schedule listed below is subject to change.

TimeLocationGameSaturday, December 26Monday, December 28Tuesday, December 29
10 a.m.CallawayGirlsLanier/CallawayJim Hill/Madison Central 
11:30 a.m.CallawayBoysLanier/CallawayForest Hill/Madison CentralMurrah/Jim Hill
10 a.m.KirkseyGirlsForest Hill/MurrahForest Hill/Lanier 
11:30 a.m.KirkseyBoysForest Hill/VicksburgProvine/Lanier Murrah/Brandon Girls Game
1p.m.CallawayGirlsProvine/Jim HillCallaway/BrandonVicksburg/Forest Hill
2:30 p.m.CallawayBoysProvine/Madison CentralVicksburg/MurrahCallaway/Forest Hill
1 p.m.KirkseyGirlsVicksburg/Madison CentralVicksburg/MurrahProvine/Madison Central
2:30 p.m.KirkseyBoysWarren Central/Jim HillLanier/Warren CentralLanier/Madison Central

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved.

