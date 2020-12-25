JPS and Trustmark Bank to host winter holiday basketball tournament

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Public Schools and Trustmark Bank are set to host a holiday basketball tournament on December 26, 28 & 29. The tournament will be played at Kirksey Middle School located at 5677 Highland Drive and Callaway High School located at 601 Beasley Road.

Games will start each day at 10:00 a.m. and the final game will begin each afternoon at approximately 2:30 p.m.

Due to the risk of COVID-19, no spectators will be allowed at the games. Games will be attempted to be live-streamed on the JPS Facebook and YouTube pages and the Geeker Report Podcast. Games that are not live-streamed will be uploaded to JPS YouTube and Facebook pages at a later date. The schedule listed below is subject to change.

Time Location Game Saturday, December 26 Monday, December 28 Tuesday, December 29 10 a.m. Callaway Girls Lanier/ Callaway Jim Hill /Madison Central 11:30 a.m. Callaway Boys Lanier/ Callaway Forest Hill/ Madison Central Murrah /Jim Hill 10 a.m. Kirksey Girls Forest Hill /Murrah Forest Hill/ Lanier 11:30 a.m. Kirksey Boys Forest Hill /Vicksburg Provine/ Lanier Murrah/Brandon Girls Game 1p.m. Callaway Girls Provine /Jim Hill Callaway/ Brandon Vicksburg/ Forest Hill 2:30 p.m. Callaway Boys Provine /Madison Central Vicksburg /Murrah Callaway/ Forest Hill 1 p.m. Kirksey Girls Vicksburg /Madison Central Vicksburg /Murrah Provine /Madison Central 2:30 p.m. Kirksey Boys Warren Central /Jim Hill Lanier /Warren Central Lanier/ Madison Central

