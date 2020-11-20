JPS announces learning options for students next semester

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, the Jackson Public School District announced it developed a Smart Restart plan for transition to in-person and hybrid learning models in January 2021.

School will resume virtually as scheduled for scholars on January 5, 2021 and those who opt to do so will return to in-person classes on or after January 19, 2021. The district has built in a self-quarantine period following the holiday break to account for potential exposure during holiday gatherings and festivities.

“While we are eager to open our doors as soon as possible, beginning in-person learning in January is the right decision because it will minimize learning disruption from planned breaks and allow time for students and staff to limit activity prior to resuming in-person learning,” said Superintendent Dr. Errick L. Greene.

As JPS prepares for students to return to school, it is important for the district to confirm the intentions of each student and family. Families are asked to assist the district by informing them of their child’s preferred learning option. Selections should be made by Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Parents may access the portal to select their child’s learning option for the second semester by visiting the JPS website, www.jackson.k12.ms.us, and clicking the Smart Restart tab at the top of the home page.

· All JPS scholars will have the option to continue real-time, virtual instruction.

· Elementary scholars will have the option to return to in-person, traditional instruction Monday-Friday with appropriate social distancing and enhanced cleaning.

· Middle and high school scholars will have the option to participate in a hybrid instructional program on alternating A and B Days to allow for greater distancing and enhanced cleaning.

JPS intends to resume its high school basketball and soccer programs in December 2020 and middle school sports in January 2021. Due to the fluid nature of the circumstances, these plans are subject to change.

To ensure that our scholars and staff are safe, the JPS Athletics team is developing guidelines that may include:

· Limitations to the number of players and team participants

· Spectator seating arrangements

· A No Mask No Entry requirement

· A change in game dismissal procedures to reduce overcrowding

· Hand sanitization stations throughout school gyms and game facilities

· Changes in spacing in team seating areas

· Re-packaged food sold at concession stands

The Smart Restart Plan will be presented to the JPS Board of Trustees for review and approval at the regular Board meeting scheduled for Tuesday, December 1, 2020.

