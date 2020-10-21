JPS announces six namesakes to replace Power APAC

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Public School District announced on Wednesday the names that could be chosen to replace the name of Power APAC. The school is currently named after Confederate Colonel John Logan Power.
The semifinalists are as follows:
- Margaret Walker Alexander, Author
- Jim Henson, Puppeteer
- Thalia Mara, Ballet Dancer
- Ida B. Wells, Journalist
- Eudora Welty, Novelist/Photographer
- Richard Writer, Novelist
To vote for a finalist, be sure to vote before Thursday, Oct. 22.
