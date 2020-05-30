JPS announces Summer Feeding Program

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The JPS Child Nutrition Department will be offering its Summer Food Service Program.
The program will start Monday, June 1 until Friday July 10.
Grab-and-go breakfast and lunch meals will be served Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m.–1 p.m. at the locations listed below.
- Blackburn Middle School, 1311 West Pearl Street
- Galloway Elementary School, 186 Idlewild Street
- Johnson Elementary School, 1339 Oak Park Drive
- Key Elementary School, 699 West McDowell Road
- Lake Elementary School, 472 Mt. Vernon Avenue
- Marshall Elementary School, 2909 Oak Forest Drive
- McWillie Elementary School, 4851 McWillie Circle
- North Jackson Elementary School, 650 James M. Davis Drive
- Pecan Park Elementary School, 415 Claiborne Avenue
- Powell Middle School, 3655 Livingston Road
- Raines Elementary School, 156 Flag Chapel Road
- Walton Elementary School, 3200 Bailey Avenue Ext.
Children must be 18 years old or younger to participate.
The District will be closed July 1–7.