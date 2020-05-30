JPS announces Summer Feeding Program

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The JPS Child Nutrition Department will be offering its Summer Food Service Program.

The program will start Monday, June 1 until Friday July 10.

Grab-and-go breakfast and lunch meals will be served Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m.–1 p.m. at the locations listed below.

Blackburn Middle School, 1311 West Pearl Street

Galloway Elementary School, 186 Idlewild Street

Johnson Elementary School, 1339 Oak Park Drive

Key Elementary School, 699 West McDowell Road

Lake Elementary School, 472 Mt. Vernon Avenue

Marshall Elementary School, 2909 Oak Forest Drive

McWillie Elementary School, 4851 McWillie Circle

North Jackson Elementary School, 650 James M. Davis Drive

Pecan Park Elementary School, 415 Claiborne Avenue

Powell Middle School, 3655 Livingston Road

Raines Elementary School, 156 Flag Chapel Road

Walton Elementary School, 3200 Bailey Avenue Ext.

Children must be 18 years old or younger to participate.

The District will be closed July 1–7.