JPS announces Summer Feeding Program

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The JPS Child Nutrition Department will be offering its Summer Food Service Program.

The program will start Monday, June 1 until Friday July 10.

Grab-and-go breakfast and lunch meals will be served Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m.–1 p.m. at the locations listed below.

  • Blackburn Middle School, 1311 West Pearl Street
  • Galloway Elementary School, 186 Idlewild Street
  • Johnson Elementary School, 1339 Oak Park Drive
  • Key Elementary School, 699 West McDowell Road
  • Lake Elementary School, 472 Mt. Vernon Avenue
  • Marshall Elementary School, 2909 Oak Forest Drive
  • McWillie Elementary School, 4851 McWillie Circle
  • North Jackson Elementary School, 650 James M. Davis Drive
  • Pecan Park Elementary School, 415 Claiborne Avenue
  • Powell Middle School, 3655 Livingston Road
  • Raines Elementary School, 156 Flag Chapel Road
  • Walton Elementary School, 3200 Bailey Avenue Ext.

Children must be 18 years old or younger to participate.

The District will be closed July 1–7. 

