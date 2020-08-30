JPS athletes take advantage of open workouts

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Despite not having Fall sports this year, some student athletes at Jackson Public Schools were able to break sweat together.

The district created a way for seniors to prepare for competition at the next level.

From 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, athletes from different schools worked out at Forrest Hill. JPS said they want to help students prepare for collegiate opportunities even though their seasons were canceled.

“This is for seniors only and we want to give them an opportunity to earn scholarships and we will have a combine in December. We will invite college coaches here and we will invite college coaches here and they’ll be preparing until December and hopefully they’ll earn scholarship money to go to school,” said JPS Athletic Director Daryl Jones.

The workout sessions are open to all senior Fall sport athletes and are closed to spectators.

