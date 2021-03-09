JPS Board of Trustees approves closing Watkins Elementary School

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, the Jackson Public School District (JPS) announced the Board of Trustees recently approved a recommendation by Facilities & Operations to close Watkins Elementary School.

According to JPS, engineering assessments did not fully address significant structural issues at the school. Leaders said the issues will require funding above that budgeted through the Bond Construction Program.

The Board approved closing the school during the upcoming Spring Break because of continuing issues with water drainage into the lower level of the building which poses potential health issues for students. With the usual increase in the rain that comes with the onset of spring, more flooding in the lower level is to be expected. For that reason, utilities have already been disconnected in the kitchen area.

Students at Watkins Elementary will be served at nearby Walton Elementary School. A virtual community meeting is scheduled for March 9 at 6:00 p.m. See details below.

