JPS continues food drive efforts to help Jackson families

News
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Public School District and community based-organizations are partnering to distribute necessities to Jackson families on Friday, March 12.

The following schools will serve as meal and water distribution sites:

  • Powell Middle School, 3655 Livingston Road, 11:30 a.m. 
  • Key Elementary, 699 West McDowell Road, 4 p.m.
  • Chastain Middle School, 4650 Manhattan Road, 4 p.m. 

These resources are open to all JPS team members, scholars, their families, and the Jackson community. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories