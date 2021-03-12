JPS continues food drive efforts to help Jackson families

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Public School District and community based-organizations are partnering to distribute necessities to Jackson families on Friday, March 12.

The following schools will serve as meal and water distribution sites:

Powell Middle School, 3655 Livingston Road, 11:30 a.m.

Key Elementary, 699 West McDowell Road, 4 p.m.

Chastain Middle School, 4650 Manhattan Road, 4 p.m.

These resources are open to all JPS team members, scholars, their families, and the Jackson community.