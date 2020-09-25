JPS high schools participate in voter registration drive challenge

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Jackson Public School District, all seven high schools will take part in a voter registration drive challenge on Friday, September 25, and Monday, September 28.

The event will be sponsored by the Mississippi Black Women’s Roundtable. Prizes range from $5,000 for first place to $1,000 for third place.

Schools have been advised to notify their own students who are 18 years of age to come by to their schools to get registered to vote. The event will be from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on both days.

