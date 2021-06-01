JPS holds in-person graduation ceremonies

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hundreds of students from the Jackson Public School District celebrated their high school career by graduating. The Mississippi Coliseum echoed with cheers as students of Murrah High School turned their tassels.

“It’s the proudest thing I ever did. I came out.”

“I graduated, I didnt really think I was going to graduate.”

One by one eligible seniors crossed the stage to accept their hard earned diplomas.

“My whole family was able to be here my mom, my grandma, i just feel blessed.”

“I’m graduating with honors so I d, o want to thank the Lord for that.”

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, students spent most of the school year virtual learning. Students said it brought out many challenges, but they’re glad to now be on the other side.

“I’m really proud of all you guys, I know online schools been super tough. I had a lot of late work this year when I didn’t the other years so I’m glad to see that everyone made it through, especially those who were struggling.”

“How we managed to balance online school with everything else going on in the world and how were still able to come this far.”

Ceremonies for JPS were broken up into two days and various groups as a COVID-19 precaution. The next round of graduations are Wednesday at 8:00 a.m.