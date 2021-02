JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, Jackson Public School District Superintendent Dr. Errick L. Greene surprised five honorees in-person to present awards in recognition of their outstanding contributions.

Administrator of the Year, Dr. Alvanette Buchanan: Murrah High School

Teacher of the Year, Quintavious Phillips: Galloway Elementary

District Leader of the Year, Ashanti Barnes: Van Winkle Pre-K

Parent of the Year, Joan Torres: Bates Elementary

Support Staff of the Year, Tommy Robertson: Central Office ( Graphic Arts )

The individuals for their contributions which uplift our commitments to the scholars, families and employees of the district.