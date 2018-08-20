JPS honors young scholars with awards ceremony
JPS honors young scholars with awards...
JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - - The Jackson Public School District kicked the weekend off with an awards ceremony for some of its students. This was no showing of athletic skill or musical artistry though. These awards were based solely on academics and high scholastic achievement.
The teachers, faculty and staff recognized students who got proficient and advanced scores on their state tests. Leaders at the school like Dr. Antrice Bryant say it’s important to recognize the hard work and effort the students put into making this happen.
Dr. Bryant says the school wanted to show the 158 scholars who were recognized that their efforts have not gone unnoticed.The program took place Friday morning at 10:30 in the Wingfield High School auditorium.
More Stories
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Gatwick passengers need to check whiteboards after IT glitch
- Trump dares Brennan to sue because his clearance was revoked
- State Auditor launches new feature aimed at transparency
- Afghan forces free most hostages taken in new Taliban attack