JPS honors young scholars with awards cermony

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - - The Jackson Public School District kicked the weekend off with an awards ceremony for some of its students. This was no showing of athletic skill or musical artistry though. These awards were based solely on academics and high scholastic achievement.

The teachers, faculty and staff recognized students who got proficient and advanced scores on their state tests. Leaders at the school like Dr. Antrice Bryant say it’s important to recognize the hard work and effort the students put into making this happen.