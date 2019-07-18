JPS launches new strategic plan

It’s a big day for the Jackson public school district. Leaders are rolling out a new strategic plan.

Leaders from the Jackson Public School District have spent the last nine months planning for this day. They have met with students the community, faculty, and staff to find out what direction they need to go in.

The results of all those meetings led them to this detailed strategic plan.

The plan details the district’s commitment to students and their families.

The overall goal is to produce productive citizens of the Jackson community which will become compassionate leaders and add the overall betterment of the capital city.

The district is working to give each student a strong start. That earns expanding pre-k programs and making sure each four-year-old has a quality head start.

Empowered teams wand innovative teaching styles.



The school district wills tart using the hashtag #weareJPS as a new branding tool.

Superintendent Dr. Errick Greene will meet with WJTV this afternoon to discuss his vision.