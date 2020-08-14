JPS makes final push for students to register for new school year

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Public Schools (JPS) will start school Monday, August 17. The district will be implementing an all-virtual instructional model for all students for the entire first semester of the 2020-2021 school year due to the coronavirus.

According to JPS, the district is committed to working with parents to make devices and internet connectivity available for students to engage with their learning materials. Families must be registered to receive a device. Devices will be distributed to families based on parent feedback obtained when they register for school. For families with no internet access or a device at home, we will provide alternative resources and daily support from a dedicated team of educators at their child’s home school.

The district is asking that parents complete registration as soon as possible. Parents and legal guardians of returning students can register online through their ActiveParent accounts .

If parents have not moved, they are not required to show proofs of residency this year. However, if proofs of residency are required, they can be uploaded as part of the online registration process.

