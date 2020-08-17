JPS offering on-the-go meals to students

Coronavirus Information

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) The Jackson Public School District will provide free breakfast and lunch to registered students this semester. The meals will be available at 13 different schools as well as bus stop locations.

Every grade is distance learning at JPS for the fall semester due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Here is a list of locations where lunches can be picked up:

Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.– 3 p.m.School Days (source: Jackson Public Schools)

SchoolLocation
Bailey APAC Middle1900 North State Street
Bates/Cardozo Complex3180 McDowell Road Ext.
Blackburn Middle1311 West Pearl Street
Boyd Elementary4531 Broadmeadow Drive
Forest Hill High2607 Raymond Road
Galloway Elementary186 Idlewild Street
Kirksey Middle5677 Highland Drive
Lanier High833 West Maple Street
McWillie Elementary4851 McWillie Circle
Murrah High1400 Murrah Drive
Northwest Jackson IB Middle7020 Highway 49 North
Peeples Middle2940 Belvedere Drive
Van Winkle Elementary1655 Whiting Road

For a list of bus stop locations, click here to be taken to Jackson Public Schools’ website.

