JPS offering on-the-go meals to students

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) The Jackson Public School District will provide free breakfast and lunch to registered students this semester. The meals will be available at 13 different schools as well as bus stop locations.

Every grade is distance learning at JPS for the fall semester due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Here is a list of locations where lunches can be picked up:

Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.– 3 p.m., School Days (source: Jackson Public Schools)

School Location Bailey APAC Middle 1900 North State Street Bates/Cardozo Complex 3180 McDowell Road Ext. Blackburn Middle 1311 West Pearl Street Boyd Elementary 4531 Broadmeadow Drive Forest Hill High 2607 Raymond Road Galloway Elementary 186 Idlewild Street Kirksey Middle 5677 Highland Drive Lanier High 833 West Maple Street McWillie Elementary 4851 McWillie Circle Murrah High 1400 Murrah Drive Northwest Jackson IB Middle 7020 Highway 49 North Peeples Middle 2940 Belvedere Drive Van Winkle Elementary 1655 Whiting Road

For a list of bus stop locations, click here to be taken to Jackson Public Schools’ website.

