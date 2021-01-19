JPS parents reflect on year of online learning and sending kids back to school

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — After about a year of watching their kids learn online…Seeing them go back to school is a relief.

Some Parents had to add “teacher” to their resumes, but now, Jackson Public Schools are back in the classroom.

Khaklia Patton has been teaching her seven children the last year, four of which are in JPS.

Patton said all four are in good hands.

“They’re taking their temperature at the door,” Patton said. “They have a hand sanitizer station up front and they do wear masks.”

Quinn Hollins also has four kids in the JPS. She says it’s a massive weight off her shoulders because online learning is hard to track.

“When I tell you we thought we were caught up,” Hollins said. “Mm-mm. 20 more assignments loading.”

Both moms said that it’s a little nerve-wracking sending their kids back, but that they know that any kinks in the system will be worked out very soon.