JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-In partnership with CONTACT the Crisis Line, Working Together Jackson offers a mental health warmline specifically for JPS students and their families who need emotional support during these troubling times.

JPS scholars and their families can call (601) 713-4358 anytime 7 days a week between noon and 8:00 p.m. and receive access to compassionate, non-judgmental help for anyone in need of emotional support, as well as referrals to resources.

This resource has been in place continuously since September of 2020 when it was created as the result of a collaboration between Working Together Jackson and CONTACT the Crisis Line in response to the increase in mental health struggles during the COVID-19 pandemic.

CONTACT the Crisis Line also offers 24 hours per day/7 day a week telephone crisis counseling to everyone at (601) 713-4357.