JPS receives more than $5,000 from Atmos Energy

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Atmos Energy and Public Service Commissioner Brent Bailey made a $5,350 check presentation to Jackson Public Schools. The funds will be used for the installation of energy efficient natural combination ovens and condensing water heaters in the cafeterias of elementary schools.

“By utilizing these energy efficiency programs offered by Atmos Energy, Jackson Public Schools are able to annually save dollars that can be reinvested into the classrooms for supplies, upgrades, or to retain teachers,” said Brent Bailey, Mississippi Public Service Commissioner for the Central District. “Investing in energy efficiency should be our first priority when examining overall energy resource options. Maximizing efficiency in how we produce, distribute and use energy creates benefits for our environment, for economic development and, best of all, creates benefits for customers.”

Funds will go to Smith Elementary, Galloway Elementary, Green Elementary, and the McWillie School.

“Providing world class facilities for our students is one of our highest priorities,” said Superintendent Errick Green. “This partnership with Atmos Energy’s SmartChoice Program provides long-term benefits for our students’ well-being and improves our efficiency across the District.”