JPS releases plans for in-person graduation ceremonies

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Public School District (JPS) announced graduating seniors will have in-person graduation ceremonies this year.

The ceremonies will be held Tuesday, June 1, and Wednesday, June 2, at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson. Each school will host multiple commencement ceremonies, depending on its graduating class size.

Leaders said each graduating senior will be given a minimum number of tickets for families and friends to attend the commencement ceremony. The district may increase the number of tickets for guests based on COVID data and guidance from local and state health officials in the upcoming months.

According to JPS, district nurses will be onsite to conduct temperature screenings of graduates before entering the venue.

Each commencement program will be approximately 45 minutes with approximately 100 scholars participating in each ceremony.

TUESDAY, JUNE 1, 2021

Murrah High School

Group 1: 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Group 2: 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Group 3: 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Provine High School

Group 1: 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Group 2: 3 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Jim Hill High School

Group 1: 5 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Group 2: 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 2, 2021

Callaway High School

Group 1: 8 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Group 2: 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Forest Hill High School

Group 1: 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Group 2: 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Wingfield High School

Group 1: 3 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Group 2: 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Lanier High School