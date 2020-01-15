JPS relocating some students after severe flooding

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, there was flash flooding at Isable Elementary and Jim Hill High Schools in Jackson.

The Jackson Public School District said there was flooding at the entrance of Isable Elementary. The school was evacuated and relocated to nearby Blackburn Middle School on Tuesday. Out of an abundance of caution, JPS leaders said school will resume on Wednesday, January 15, for Isable students at Blackburn Middle School.

Students will be transported by bus directly to Blackburn Middle. Isable students who walk will also be transported by bus from Isable during two shifts: 7:00 a.m. and 7:45 a.m.

At Jim Hill, JPS will redirect student and faculty/staff parking to the Metrocenter Shopping Complex (northeast side) for Wednesday, January 15th. JPS Bus shuttle transportation will be provided from this alternate parking site beginning at 7:30 a.m. to Jim Hill High School. Campus Enforcement will provide security for students and staff parked at the alternate site.

Leaders said they will observe overnight weather conditions, but school will resume as planned at Jim Hill.