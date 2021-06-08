JPS School Board approves 4-year contract renewal for Superintendent Greene

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, June 3, the Jackson Public Schools Board of Trustees unanimously approved a four-year contract renewal for Superintendent Dr. Errick L. Greene.

Initially, Greene was hired on a three-year contract and now has a four-year contract that begins July 1 of 2021, and ends June 30, 2025. The new contract will use the District’s 2019-2024 strategic plan as the basis for evaluating the district’s performance as well as the superintendent’s continued leadership.

“Thank you for the vote of confidence,” said Dr. Greene. “I really do appreciate your support of the work that we’ve lifted here, and I’m excited to continue the work and with this team.”

Dr. Greene joined Jackson Public Schools in 2018 after the City of Jackson and the state of Mississippi created a task force to steer the District’s improvement efforts.