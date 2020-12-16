JPS School Board approves renaming of two elementary schools

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two Jackson Public School District elementary schools will receive new names. The JPS Board of Trustees unanimously approved renaming Lee and Power Elementary Schools at its regular meeting held Tuesday, December 15.

Lee, formerly named for Confederate General Robert E. Lee, will be renamed for Drs. Aaron and Ollye Shirley. Power will be renamed for Ida B. Wells. Its original namesake was Colonel John Logan Power, who also served in the Confederate Army.

District Administrators introduced resolutions for the renaming of two JPS schools at the first Board meeting in December.

Download the resolution renaming Lee Elementary to Shirley Elementary School (PDF)

Download the resolution renaming Power APAC to Ida B. Wells Elementary (PDF)

