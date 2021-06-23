JPS School Board elects new officers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, the Jackson Public Schools (JPS) Board of Trustees elected new Board officers at its regular meeting.

Dr. Edward Sivak Jr., who previously served as vice president, was elected to serve as president. Barbara Hilliard, who has served as secretary for the past two years, was elected to serve as vice president. Member Dr. Robert Luckett was elected to serve as secretary.

Barbara Hilliard

Dr. Robert Luckett

Dr. Edward Sivak Jr.

The new officers’ terms of service will begin July 1, 2021, and continue through June 30, 2023.