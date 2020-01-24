JPS schools affected by city-wide boil water alert

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Jackson Public School District said several schools are experiencing low or no water pressure.
This comes after the City of Jackson issued a city-wide boil water alert.
Our facility and operations teams are mobilizing to deliver portable water to affected schools. The District’s child nutrition team has made the necessary adjustments for serving lunch. Hand sanitizer and water stations are being set up at affected schools throughout the remainder of the school day. School IS NOT being dismissed early today. We are maintaining our normal school schedule.Sherwin Johnson, Executive Director of Public Engagement of JPS